New set of ballot paper numbers to be drawn tomorrow

The Electoral Commission will be conducting a public ball draw tomorrow to determine the first three-digit number that will appear on the ballot paper for the 2022 General Election.

Under Fiji’s electoral laws, a fresh set of numbers must be drawn at random before every election, to decide the first three-digit number that will appear on the ballot paper.

This is done via a public ball draw, where a blindfolded person picks three numbers from a transparent barrel.

Due to the risk of community transmission of COVID-19, the Fijian Elections Office will be televising the event live on its Facebook page.

