New services on FRCS taxpayer portal

Four new online service modules will be available on the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service Taxpayer Online service from November.

These include Tax Compliance Certificate, Individual Taxpayers Requests for Remission of Penalties, Requests for time to pay arrangements; and requests for clarification.

From November 3rd, FRCS customers won’t have to visit the tax office to access these services.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting chief executive Fane Vave says this is a significant achievement which demonstrates their commitment to being a contemporary service-oriented organization.

FRCS will be holding consultations with all stakeholders to educate them on the online processes.