New seawall for Raviravi village

Construction on a new seawall at Raviravi Village in Macuata will start this week.

Minister for Waterways Dr Mahendra Reddy told villagers during a talanoa session last week that engineers and officers from the Ministry will be in the village this week to carry out the initial groundwork.

For decades, sea level rise has resulted in continuous erosion of the village shoreline, even breaking down a seawall previously constructed by the villagers.

During the talanoa session, the villagers requested for government’s assistance in building a new seawall.

Dr Reddy says the Ministry will use its machines and operators for the work and the villagers will have to provide the boulders and rocks.

As well, the Ministry of Forestry will be engaged to supply mangrove seedlings to plant along the shores.

A total of 26 seawalls is to be constructed by the Ministry of Waterways in Vanua Levu this year.