New school for 112 students of Nakodu Mudu Primary

112 students of Nakodu Mudu Primary school in Lomaiviti now have a new school building.

The school was destroyed by a Tropical Cyclone four years ago and since then students had to continue their lessons in the villages.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the school, new Koro administration office and new Koro Agriculture Office this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the new structures have been built to withstand whatever another Winston may deliver.

“The cost was more than three and a half a million dollars, a small price to pay for the future of our children. The police post and the health centre sustained serious structural damage, staff quarters were destroyed and the agricultural and the district officers were completely destroyed but like the Nakodu Mudu Primary school they are back and they will stay. They are not just building. They house services that a community cannot leave without.”

Two new fibre-glass boats with an engine and solar-powered freezers was also handed to the community.