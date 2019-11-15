Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

New school for 112 students of Nakodu Mudu Primary

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 12, 2020 4:30 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the school, new Koro administration office and new Koro Agriculture Office this week.

112 students of Nakodu Mudu Primary school in Lomaiviti now have a new school building.

The school was destroyed by a Tropical Cyclone four years ago and since then students had to continue their lessons in the villages.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned the school, new Koro administration office and new Koro Agriculture Office this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says the new structures have been built to withstand whatever another Winston may deliver.

“The cost was more than three and a half a million dollars, a small price to pay for the future of our children. The police post and the health centre sustained serious structural damage, staff quarters were destroyed and the agricultural and the district officers were completely destroyed but like the Nakodu Mudu Primary school they are back and they will stay. They are not just building. They house services that a community cannot leave without.”

Two new fibre-glass boats with an engine and solar-powered freezers was also handed to the community.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.