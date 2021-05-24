New restaurant creates 22 jobs

A Lautoka man who migrated to Sydney, Australia 38 years ago has returned to invest in his home country.

Kamlesh Kumar has opened a restaurant ‘Taste of Sydney’ in Namoli Avenue, Lautoka.

Kumar who comes from a sugarcane background says his aim was to fulfill a promise he made to his mother around four decades ago, and that was to give back to his country.

Kumar has invested around $600, 000 in his business which has created employment for 22 people.

“Because I want Fiji to grow, so I brought my money to spend in Fiji, so that many people have a job here and let the economy grow.”

Kumar has also invested in a supermarket and a service station which will open in a few weeks creating an additional 40 jobs.