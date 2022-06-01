New residential lot for Labasa

Residential lots will soon be available for first time home owners in Labasa following the ground breaking of the Covata Residental Subdivision.

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum launched the project in Tuatua, Labasa this morning.

106 residential lots will be available including one civic block and one commercial block.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the development aligns well with government’s plans to ensure that people start owning their own homes.

“In Fiji, we’ve seen the rate of home ownership by individuals can be improved significantly. A lot of people tend to build their homes much later on in life as opposed to earlier on in life. S, essentially this fits in perfectly with what we are trying to do.”

Housing Authority Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Singh says the development is expected to be complete by the end of the year and Fijians who want to purchase residential lots can send in their Expressions of Interest.

“Three months prior to completion, we will open up the Expression of Interest. As per our housing policies, we are targeting the first home owners. That will be the first criteria we will be looking at. Once we do the EOI then we go through the due process to select the first home owners and help them to come up with their first dream home.”

There are also two open spaces that Housing Authority will develop and hand over to the Labasa Town Council to convert into a park.

The lots range from 300 squaremetres to 600 squaremetres.