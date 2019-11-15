New research to help address health problems

The Otago Global Health Institute is investing in new research initiatives to help address health problems in Fiji and East Timor.

The Institute, a flagship research centre of the University of Otago is working in collaboration with the Fiji National University and the National University of East Timor.

Co-director of the Otago Global Health Institute, Professor Philip Hill, says the Institute is investing $100,000 in five new research projects over the next two years.

Article continues after advertisement

One of the initiatives involves a staff member from FNU, Sakiusa Cabe Baleivanualala, who has been awarded a Ph.D. Scholarship by the University, to conduct a study into the transmission of antibiotic-resistant bacteria at the country’s main hospital in Suva.

The other four research projects begin next year.

These include a mixed-methods study to explore determinants of behaviour, along with knowledge and practice in relation to non-communicable disease in Fijian women.

Another is an epidemiological study to measure the prevalence of tobacco users among adolescents aged 13 to 15. The study will also assess factors that influence adolescents taking up smoking.

People living with HIV in Fiji will also be part of the research.