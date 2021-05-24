Home

New requirements for name change now in effect

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 7, 2021 3:30 pm

The elimination of fees and Deed Polls to apply for a change of name under the Births, Deaths and Marriages Registration (Amendment) Act 2021, are now in effect.

As of today, any person wishing to change their name or adopt additional names will lodge their applications at the nearest Births, Deaths and Marriages office.

They are no longer required to pay any fees, nor submit a Deed Poll.

However, all applications received prior to this morning will be processed under the previous process.

The application also does not require the person to provide any justification or reasons for the new name.

There are no limitations on how many times a person can change their name.

After a name change has been registered, the BDM will directly notify key stakeholders of the change in the name.

The stakeholders include the Fijian Elections Office, the Fiji Police Force, Department of Immigration, LTA, FNPF, FRCS and any other Government agency as decided.

