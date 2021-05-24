New relocation site identified for Nabavatu village

Government is finalising documents for its land in Dreketi, Macuata that has now been identified as the new relocation site for Nabavatu Village.

Commissioner Northern, Uraia Rainima, says they are trying to convert the state land so it can be occupied by the villagers, who have been displaced since January.

Rainima says once the documents are in order, the relocation will commence.

Nabavatu villagers have been living in tent houses for about five months now after large land cracks destroyed the village church along with several homes and threatened many others.

They have since been temporarily relocated to the Savadrua AOG Church Compound.

Several sites were earlier identified but geological survey findings reveal the sites were not fit for occupancy.

The new and approved site is located opposite Maramarua District School.