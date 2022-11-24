New Rehabilitation Act now a law

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar [sitting, third from left] [Photo: Supplied]

Children and adults who commit minor offenses can now be sentenced to community-based corrections rather than receiving a custodial sentence.

This, as the Community-Based Corrections Act 2018, came into effect yesterday.

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation, Rosy Akbar, says rehabilitation will occur in the community and will be supervised by trained community volunteers.

Akbar says this type of response is recommended by the Convention on the Rights of Children and the United Nations Beijing Rules on the Administration of Juvenile Justice.

She says to ensure the enactment of the CBC Act, a section has been established within the Ministry, and training of CBC volunteers has been organized across the country.

Akbar says their work will help people to rehabilitate and reform within their communities and will have a lasting and positive impact on their lives.