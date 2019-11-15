New records in 2020 Agriculture Census

The Fiji Agriculture Census has hit new records already despite the data still being finalised.

Ministry of Agriculture Acting Principal Economic Planning Officer, Sainiana Kristiana says the count which concluded on Saturday has already hit more than 100 percent.

The census count target was set at 71 153 households based on the 2018 Reviewed Farmers Listing.

Article continues after advertisement

However, at the close of the census count, close to 80 000 households had been counted.

“We divided, the stretched the numbers of a hundred. For the first week, by the end of the Sunday, we should be reaching more than 30 percent so we achieved that, more than that and then on the second week which is Sunday on the second week, we should be reaching more than 70 percent which we achieved 73 percent.”

The Ministry of Agriculture will now focus on finalizing the data input before carrying out a post enumeration survey to ensure the information gathered is credible.

The 2020 Agriculture Census was carried out from the 10th to the 29th of February.