News

New PS for Lands and Mineral Resources

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 2, 2020 4:30 pm
Dr. Raijeli Taga has been appointed the Permanent Secretary for Lands and Mineral Resources. [Source: Fijian Government]

Public Service Commission Chair Vishnu Mohan says the appointment comes with the agreement of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Mohan says Dr. Taga was Deputy Secretary for Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources since 2018 making her a natural fit for the position.

Dr. Taga has a PhD in Mining Engineering in the Field of Environment Toxicology.

She is also a member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors, and previously served on the Board of Directors of Investment Fiji.

