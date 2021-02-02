New protocols to address human trafficking

In an effort to address issues of human trafficking out at sea, the Fiji Navy has implemented new protocols of capturing information into its operations.

Commander Navy Captain Humphrey Tawake says human trafficking is a global concern and is considered a modern-day form of slavery.

He says when out at sea, his crew thoroughly inspects all vessels and yachts that either enter or cross our border.

“That information we bring it and share it with all our stakeholders especially with customs and police and probably we can connect the dots and then built a picture from there of what is happening. So that is something we’re working on.”

The Commander adds this inhuman operation involves the most vulnerable.

“The most vulnerable are the victims. Women and Children and the less fortunate in our society. Those are the ones that are the most vulnerable. We have to be aware of all events. Of what’s happening in our community as well. But for those coming through the borders, I think as a frontline agency out at sea, we do pay particular attention as well.”

The Fiji Navy continues to monitor other illicit activities such as drug trade and IUU (Illegal, unreported and unregulated) fishing.