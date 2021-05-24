New protected fishing areas needed

Establishing new protected fishing areas along Fiji’s Great Sea Reef, and expanding new ones will mitigate the 33% decline in fish stock.

A recent report released by World Wide Fund for Nature-Pacific shows the decline also includes fish sizes, in particular for snapper, grouper, parrotfish and sweetlips.

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau, says this is concerning, particularly so for parrotfish, which plays a critical role in helping corals grow and thrive.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re working towards coming to an understanding on parrotfish because it has a significant ecological dimension to it. Especially in the Pacific, in the texture of the ocean, the seaside, it plays a pivotal role in it.”

The WWF report highlights closure seasons and species harvest ban needs to be adhered to, as well as closure seasons for target groups are recommended.

The Great Sea Reef stretches for over 450 kilometres encompassing the Northern and Western coasts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.