New proposed party seeks registration

The Registrar of Political Parties today received the application to register the proposed ‘All People’s Party’.

Registrar, Mohammed Saneem says in accordance with the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act, his office will now process the application.

Saneem says he had received the party’s application on June 10th, 2022 which was later rejected.

In his assessment of the application, the Registrar found that the Party failed to meet the minimum required members for Northern, Western and Central Divisions in accordance with Section 10 (2) of the Political Parties Act 2013.