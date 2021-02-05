New projects for Public Rental Board

Public Rental Board is currently constructing 36 unites in Simla, Lautoka which is fully funded by the government.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says this is fully funded by the Government to meet the housing needs of Fijians.

Kumar says the operating income for PRB in 2016 was $4 million as a result of an increase in rental flats from 1343 to 1553 after the completion of Raiwai flats.

She adds two housing projects were commissioned in Savusavu and Kalabu in 2016.

“In Savusavu 48 units were developed at a cost of $3.8m. In Kalabu 36 units were developed for a sum of $2.2m”.

Kumar adds people treating PRB flats as a permanent house continues to be an issue.

She adds PRB also has planned projects for New town and Raiwaqa.

The minister says new projects will provide an extra 358 flats.