New project to boost agriculture sector

The Ministry of Agriculture is exhausting every possible avenue to secure new markets for farmers.

Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this has been a long-standing issue, only made worse by the lockdown.

Dr Reddy says the newly established Pacific Islands Rural and Agricultural Stimulus Facility will assist in securing new markets.

He adds the new three-year project will see Fiji receiving at least $1.5 million to boost food production, post-harvest handling, food preservation, and access to markets.

“This initiative targets 3, 300 vulnerable rural farmers following which, 50 percent shall be women and 40 percent youth and the initiative geographical focus is on vulnerable selected rural farming communities including the highlands of Viti Levu.”

Dr Reddy says now more than ever, the government is recognizing the importance of agriculture as the backbone of an inclusive economy, enhancing the economic resilience of people.

“This PIRAS project comes at a crucial time to complement the government’s efforts in creating new and sustaining existing livelihoods for those severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic.”

The project will be implemented through a joint partnership between Pacific Islands Farmers Organization Network, PCDF, and Rise Beyond the Reef.