New project to address increased water demands in Nausori

The Water Authority of Fiji will be constructing additional storage for the Raralevu Reservoir to improve supply to the entire Nausori area that spans from Baulevu to Kiuva Village.

WAF Chief Executive, Barry Omundson, says this project will triple the current storage capacity and is in-line with the Rewa River Water Supply Scheme Project.

Omundson adds this will provide WAF with the ability to meet peak demand, which is currently impossible with existing infrastructure.

Residents of Lakena Number 1 Hill and Davuilevu Housing are in an Intermittent Water Supply Zone.

The Chief Executive says as such they will face intermittent water supply from five to six am in the morning to approximately 10 pm because of the increased demand placed on the existing infrastructure.

Omundson stressed they understand the frustration of their customers these factors are beyond their control as the supply in these areas is heavily dependent on the water level within the Raralevu Reservoir.

Omundson adds the current infrastructure in Raralevu was not designed to keep up with the high demand, as it was for a lower population size.

However, Omundson assures once the additional storage is constructed it will ease the supply-demand issue.