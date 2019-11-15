New program to assist informal sector workers

A Cash for Work Program will be piloted in the Western Division to assist those working in the informal sector and have been affected by the pandemic.

According to the Reserve Bank of Fiji, 130, 000 Fijians are employed in the informal sector.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says some of these people may work every week and some of them may work just two weeks in a month or couple of days in a week and they need assistance.

However, he says the challenge is to identify genuine individuals.

“As a start, this assistance with the informal sector will be limited to those who can provide proof that they do not have FNPF accounts and are not registered with FRCS for taxation purposes. These individuals must also be able to provide proof of a reliable income source prior to COVID-19.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government will carry out this program in partnership.

“As with FNPF, Government will work in partnership with other organizations and Government related agencies such as municipal councils, ministries like Agriculture, Environment and Forestry or credible NGO’s that can develop temporary work programs in return for pay, they could be in the form of clean-up campaign in municipalities or residential areas, planting trees or other agricultural produce. This will ensure that only genuine affected are assisted.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the details of the informal sector assistance will be announced following the completion of consultations.