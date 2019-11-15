New program to address shortage of skilled meat workers

Fijians seeking careers in the Meat Industry will soon be able to pursue a trade qualification.

This as the Fiji Qualifications Council approved the Certificate in Meat Processing and National Certificates in Meat Processing at levels two and three.

Leylands Meat Ltd Development Manager Steven Yee says the study program was developed because a number of Fijian skilled meat workers have left the country to work at meat plants in Australia under the Pacific Labour Scheme.

Yee adds the new qualifications will be a stepping stone in addressing the issue.

“And I know that a lot of other butchers have struggled to find qualified employee. So this is a great step for them and having skills like that can develop the skills to other avenues – it’s a win-win for both parties.”

Fiji Meat Industry Board chief executive Vimal Chand says they are looking forward to sending their workers for training at the local institutions.

“Because there was no qualification for meat workers in Fiji. So our workers used to train on-job. So whatever trainings they used to get at work, that’s what they knew. So now they will have some sort of formal training. And that will help them in terms of them carrying out their duty efficiently.”

Currently, no higher education institution in Fiji is offering any trade-related meat work qualification.

The Fiji Higher Education Commission is calling on local tertiary institutions to uptake and deliver these newly developed qualifications.