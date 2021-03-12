New private hospital described as a jewel

Fiji’s second private hospital was opened in Suva this morning.

The Nasese Private Hospital, which was previously a medical clinic, is the brainchild of Dr Virgilio De Asa.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the hospital, highlighted that it will complement the services provided by the Ministry of Health in efforts to create the finest health system in the Pacific.

“Private medicine is playing a critical role in that system and this new Nasese Hospital is a part of that. This is Fiji’s second private hospital and is a very welcome addition to the health system.”

Bainimarama adds that all Fijians have something to offer in trying to make improvement where necessary, and Nasese Private Hospital is a perfect example.

“The need in health care is great, medicine is advancing by leaps and bounds all over the world. We should be proud to have this jewel in the crown of our hospital system.”

Nasese Private Hospital offers a range of medical services including surgeries, maternity services, laboratory tests as well as emergency services.