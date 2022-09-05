New prices of milk a timely relief: Consumers

Consumers have acknowledged the new prices of milk.

Consumers have acknowledged the new prices of milk, saying the decrease is a timely relief.

Ashwin Singh of Pilling Road in Valelevu says milk is an essential product, used every day by almost everyone.

“Well, it’s actually very good – it has brought some relief. As we all know, prices were on the rise due to COVID-19 as well as the Russian-Ukraine war that happened. So, it kind of affected the supply and demand side of it. Everything is based on supply and demand, and it’s good to see the prices are going down.”

Suva resident Litia Niumatasere says the price needed to be decreased, especially during this difficult time.

And she hopes traders will be fair to comply with the new milk prices.

With the new milk prices coming into effect, the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission enforcement teams are conducting inspections to ensure compliance by traders in the country.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says this is to ensure the prices are reflected by traders and its benefits are passed onto Fijian consumers as intended.

A 450g pack of Agricom Limited’s Farmers Best Full Cream Milk will sell at $6.90 effective from today.

A 250g pack of Agricom Limited’s Farmers Best Full Cream Milk drops from $4.81 to $4.03.

A 450g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will now cost $6.87.

The price of a 300g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will decrease by 26.43% to sell $4.74.

A 250g pack of Punjas Red Cow Powdered Milk will sell at $3.98.

The price for a 1 Litre pack of Anchor UHT Full Cream Milk will drop by 13.43 percent to $2.90.