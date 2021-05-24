New President to be elected today

A new President will be elected by Members of Parliament today.

The new Head of State will be the third to serve in that position under the 2013 Constitution following outgoing President Jioji Konrote and his predecessor Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

President Konrote will be the first Head of State to have served two terms under the Constitution, having taken his oath of office in November 2015.

Article continues after advertisement

All Members of Parliament will be physically present in the House this morning to vote in the new President.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has already announced he will name Turaga na Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere who has accepted the nomination.

The Opposition nominee is speculated to be Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi and former SODELPA Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Current President Jioji Konrote’s term expires next month when the new Head of State will also open the new sitting of parliament.