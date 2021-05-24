Home

New President sworn in

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 10:22 am

Turaga na Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has been sworn in as the new President of Fiji.

President Katonivere this morning took his oath at the State House before the Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau, government entourage, diplomats, and invited guests.

He will become our sixth President since Fiji gained Independence.

The President was also accorded and inspected a 100 men guard of honor.

The inspection was not new for Katonivere, as being a soldier himself and a Commanding Officer of the Battalions in Vanua Levu for the last few years.

The Presidential appointment will be for three years.

Katonivere is a climate warrior and is WWF’s Pacific Great Sea Reef Community Champion.

