New policies to curb corrupt practices at HA

The Housing Minister has set her eyes on getting rid of the corrupt practices at the Housing Authority by the end of this year.

Premila Kumar says the Housing Authority was established for the sole purpose however this has changed over the years.

She says they are now looking at implementing new policies and procedures which will curb corrupt practices.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s quite messed up at the moment so to clean up the system and to ensure that people with low-income earners and the reason and the purpose for which Housing Authority was established is accomplished we have to come up with a much fairer system”.

Kumar says as of yesterday she has received a number of calls, and emails from individuals who applied for lots in Tacirua and Wainibuku more than a decade ago and are still waiting for a response while others have said their applications are no longer at the Housing Authority.

The current investigation at the Housing Authority is expected to wrap up soon.