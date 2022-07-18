New policies needed to tackle emerging crimes

The Ministry's Acting Permanent Secretary, Joji Dumukoro, says Fiji is not immune to new tactics of crime, especially given its porous maritime borders.

The Ministry of Defense is currently working on developing policies, strategies, and enactment of new laws to counter modernized methods of crime recorded in the country.

The Ministry’s Acting Permanent Secretary, Joji Dumukoro, says Fiji is not immune to new tactics of crime, especially given its porous maritime borders.

Fiji is currently working to re-align its strategic plans and policies to reflect emerging new methods of crime such as drug and human trafficking, child exploitation, and cyber-crimes, amongst others.

Article continues after advertisement

“We’re also working closely with the Solicitor General’s office to review some of the key blocks in which most of the provisions are obsolete.”

Dumukoro says law enforcement needs support from everyone to fight crimes and new emerging methods.

Meanwhile, Officer in Charge of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Marie Cauchois says crime rates in the Pacific have increased dramatically.

“Global geopolitical tensions continue to manifest themselves in the Pacific, it is now more important than ever to understand the criminal landscape that PICs face and put in place measures that will effectively protect this region.”

According to the UN Representative, the impacts of COVID-19 have made regions more vulnerable to crime and corruption.