New police operation to focus on stolen items

The Fiji Police Force has launched a new operation to nab down Fijians involved in dealing with stolen items.

Five days into Operation “Yavutaka” and the Southern Division Taskforce already has a 30-year-old suspect in custody who is alleged to be the receiver of the stolen items.

More than fifty mobile phones, laptops, tablets and hard drives were seized during a raid on Monday.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the new operation is part of an intelligence-led policing.

“We are not only getting the criminals, those that are committing offenses out there example theft but we are also targeting the receivers as well and all this has come about through Operation Yavutaka that has been running in the division. There are receivers out there, they work to dispose of these stolen items.”

He adds several electronic gadgets all believed to be stolen were seized in a raid on Monday.

It is believed these items were to be resold online.

“Yes, that is currently under investigation and would not comment more on that as we have our cybercrime unit that is also dealing with that to see that those that were advertised online and we are trying to get all those perpetrators that are involved in this investigation.”

Investigators now need assistance in identifying the seized items and request anyone who may have been a victim of theft to contact them.