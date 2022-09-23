New pig farming facility for Naqaranikula Youth

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro and Minister, Parveen Kumar at the newly constructed pig farming facility at Waidracia Village. [Source: Supplied]

The Naqaranikula Youth Club in Waidracia Village, Naitasiri can expect a boost in their livelihood after the construction of a pig farming facility by the Ministry of Youth and the Japanese Government.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says this facility will be an additional income-generating venture for the youth club.

“Strive to run this piggery project as a successful business venture and create yourself better business opportunities.”

Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro, Minister, Parveen Kumar Bala and the Naqaranikula youths of Waidracia Village. [Source: Supplied]

Bala says Fiji’s pig industry has proven to be resilient in recent years, capturing 80 percent of the pork market.

The Japanese Ambassador to Fiji, Kawakami Fumihiro says the facility will benefit not only the village but the country as a whole.

“I am confident that such revitalization of Fiji’s youth will meaningfully contribute towards boosting Fiji’s economic growth.”

20 piggery pens were commissioned on Wednesday by the Minister for Youth and Sports and the Japanese Ambassador to Fiji in Waidracia Village, Naitasiri.

The Japanese government has provided over $118,923, through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects for this initiative.