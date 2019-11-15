New petroleum prices from tomorrow

New Fuel and LPG prices come into effect from tomorrow.

Kerosene sees the biggest jump, increasing $.091 cents per litre to $1.05 cents – an increase of 14 cents.

Motor Spirit drops by a cent to $1.95 per litre, while Premix will decrease from $1.61 to $1.58 per litre.

Diesel increases from $1.63 to $1.64 per litre.

A 4.5kg cylinder of LPG decreases from $11.54 to $11.41, a decrease of 13 cents.

A 12kg cylinder sees a 37 cent drop from $30.79 to $30.42, while a 13kg cylinder goes from $33.35 to $32.95, a decrease of 40 cents.

Bulk Gas price remains the same as $2.13 per kg; and Autogas price stays at $1.43 per litre.

The September prices are based on imports in July 2020.

The fluctuations are due to unfavourable movements in the international prices for Kerosene and Diesel while Motor Spirit and Premix prices saw positive changes.

It was also impacted by a favourable movement in international freight rates and a further weakening of the USD dollar against the Fijian dollar.