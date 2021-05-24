Home

News

New party applies for registration

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 4:11 pm
Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem

A new proposed political Party has applied for registration.

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem confirms receiving the application for the proposed party, We Unite Fiji Party.

Saneem says, in accordance with the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act, he will now process the application.

Article continues after advertisement

Saneem says he will not be disclosing any other information for now.

FBC News understands the party has been formed in Sigatoka and has in the past approached many prominent politicians to join them.

