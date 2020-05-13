New partnership to help manage coral reefs

The government has partnered with Vulcan Inc, a US based company for the utilization of the Allen Coral Atlas to monitor and manage coral reefs.

Minister for Environment Dr Mahendra Reddy has signed a letter of engagement that details the terms of engagement between the Department of Environment and Vulcan.

The Coral Atlas is a system developed by the company that uses satellite imagery and coral reef data to generate detailed maps, images, notifications and other information on coral reefs.

Vulcan Inc makes Atlas maps and data publicly available as a resource for research, spatial planning, and conservation and restoration efforts around the world.

Dr Reddy says by providing timely maps and monitoring technology, the goal is to help stakeholders ranging from local communities to regional and national governments reach their conservation targets and improve management and monitoring of coral reefs.