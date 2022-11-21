New partnership for waste management and recycling

[Photo: Supplied]

Pacific Recycling Foundation and The University of Fiji have formed a partnership in waste management and recycling.

Foundation Founder, Amitesh Deo says their collaboration with Uni Fiji involves the collection of recyclables from Samabula and Saweni campuses as well as a tailor-made training program on waste management and recycling for the University staff.

Deo says this is a welcome move and comes at a critical time when they are tirelessly working to change mindsets and behaviour.

He adds PRF with the assistance of its partners is currently running two recycling projects in Fiji and hopes to extend its reach to more communities and schools in the near future.

Uni Fiji’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shaista Shameem says they are pleased that through this partnership, they will work with the University to manage and recycle waste materials that are generated at their campuses in Samabula and Saweni.