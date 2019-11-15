New partnership for Fiji's security sector launched

The Fiji Police Support Project was signed today between the Fiji Police Force, New Zealand government and the United Nations Development Program.

The project which is worth $9.2 million aims to strengthen transparency, accountability and effectiveness of the Police, in collaboration with key justice stakeholders and civil society organizations.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says with the financial and technical support from New Zealand and UNDP the Force aims to strengthen early access to justice in criminal proceedings and strengthen a victim-centered approach to investigations.

Article continues after advertisement

Qiliho adds that this assistance also includes the procurement of necessary equipment to support our ongoing efforts in enhancing our investigative interviewing infrastructure – including the nation-wide expansion and piloting of the First Hour Procedure and video recording facilities.

“A major component of the system package generously provided by the New Zealand government and UNDP will be training our officers to enhance knowledge to early access to justice initiatives and Fiji’s implementation of the United Nations Convention against Torture or UNCAT. ”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Jonathan Curr says through this programme the New Zealand and Fiji Police Force together with UNDP will work closely together in enhancing investigative skills, providing early access to justice and promoting gender equality.

Curr adds that this is critical to supporting the work of other components of the criminal justice system, and it is an important plank in the efforts of New Zealand and Fiji to combat shared threats such as transnational organized crime.