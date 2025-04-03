From streets to skills, youth gear up for training

[Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is working with the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility to identify solutions that can reduce regulatory barriers relating to solar energy licensing and installation.

FCCC says the partnership builds on growing demand for solar energy solutions in Fiji.

Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says this partnership will help FCCC streamline regulatory licensing processes and create an environment that encourages investment in renewable energy and supports households and businesses in transitioning to solar energy.

She says the FCCC-MDF collaboration follows recent market research conducted by MDF and Solar Hub Fiji on urban household and business demand for solar energy.

Jiuta says the survey revealed that nearly 70 percent of households were willing to invest in solar energy systems using their own funds, while 50 percent indicated an interest in loans or subscription models.

However, the survey also highlighted a key challenge, including the need to improve regulatory frameworks to create a favorable environment for both commercial and residential adoption of solar energy solutions.

MDF Fiji Country Director Kelera Cavuilati says this partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing the Fiji Government’s priorities in achieving its carbon emission reduction targets.

