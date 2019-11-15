New opposition leader to be elected tomorrow

The election of a new Opposition Leader is now confirmed for tomorrow morning.

An amended order paper from the Parliament Secretariat lists the election of the Leader of Opposition as one of the first orders of business before debate resumes on the president’s speech

Opposition whip Lynda Tabuya this afternoon confirmed to FBC News that all Opposition MPs will meet at 8.30 tomorrow morning to vote for Rabuka’s replacement.

“The only people that can vote for the leader of the opposition are opposition members so that would be NFP and SODELPA, not members of FijiFirst, that’s in our constitution. So that would be conducted tomorrow. It’s on the order paper.”

FBC news believes party leader Viliame Gavoka and senior SODELPA member Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu are front runners to become Opposition Leader.