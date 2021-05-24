New online lease info service

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources continues to execute innovative strategies to ease doing business and improve customer services.

The Online MyLeaseInfo Service was launched this morning, potentially benefitting more than 18,000 lessees of state-owned land.

Minister Jone Usamate says the portal will assist lessees who are finding it hard to access services at Lands Department offices in various Divisions.

[Source: Ministry of Lands]

Usamate says tenants can register via the Lands Department website in order to view lease information or use a QR platform.

“Once our lessees register, they will be able to view their latest lease details online, view their latest eight financial transactions online. This enhances better monitoring of their transactions while referencing their receipts. View their latest lease statement invoice online. This can be downloaded and printed instead of waiting for their statement to arrive in the postal box.”

The platform will also assist lessees track the progress of their consent applications online.