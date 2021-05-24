New NZ High Commissioner announced

New Zealand has announced that Charlotte Darlow will be its new High Commissioner to Fiji.

Darlow will replace Jonathan Curr. Darlow is a career diplomat, and is currently New Zealand’s Senior Official for Pacific regional processes, including the Pacific Islands Forum.

She has also held senior roles focused on climate change, environment, and international security, and has been posted to Geneva to represent New Zealand at the United Nations

Article continues after advertisement

New Zealand Foreign Affairs Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, says Fiji and Aotearoa New Zealand are natural partners, sharing a history of strong ties encompassing heritage, culture, sport, business and education.