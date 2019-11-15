New Normal is more than just being safe: Rahman

The new normal is not only about being safe during this pandemic.

Speaking during the Total 2020 Innovative Seminar, Total Director Kazi Rahman says the new normal is not only about social distancing, workplace constraints or travel restrictions as it is about coming up with new business models and getting the right mindset in life.

Rahman says the new normal challenges is on how we do things so it’s critical to innovate and collectively collaborate for our next step forward.

“What we now referred to as new normal is much bigger than that. The new normal encompasses every aspect of life in family society or work. The Inno X 2020 Seminar naturally focuses on the theme of Innovating with USER experience in the new normal.”

Rahman says the Health Ministry together with the government has ensured that we are COVID-19 free so it’s the onus is on the business community to help the economy back on track.

The Total 2020 Innovative Seminar ends today.