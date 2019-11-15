New norm a challenge for dental practitioners

The global pandemic has impacted how dental practitioners work.

These are the sentiments of Fiji Dental Association president Vikash Singh.

Speaking at the cheque handover from the Motibhai Group earlier today, Singh said the dentists are at a high risk of contracting and transmitting COVID-19 through aerosols generated.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the sponsorship and support will help them provide Association members with the educational and training support they need to adjust to the new normal.

“This is our 50th year in existence so we are a very old an established organization whose main objective is to promote better oral health for everybody who is engaged in organized dentistry and with those words, we are extremely grateful for your continued support”

The president says this will provide safe care for patients in Fiji.

The Association’s annual conference coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Fiji Dental Association which was formed in June 1970.