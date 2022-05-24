New NMW received well by employers: Kumar

[File Photo]

The Employment Ministry hasn’t received any complaints from employees or employers about non-compliance with the national minimum wage rate.

This as the first phase of the increase from $2.68 to $3.01 beginning on the 1st of last month.

Minister, Parveen Kumar says officers from the Labour Standard Services within the Ministry will continue conducting their routine checks amongst businesses, retailers, and supermarkets among others, to ensure compliance.

“As of now, my office has not received any complaints in regards to that. That is why we got this wage rate in stages so that there is balancing for the employers and the employee as well.”

Kumar maintains the national minimum wage rate will increase to four dollars per hour which will be implemented in four stages.

The second phase of the minimum wage increase will be at $3.34 per hour beginning on the 1st of July, then to $3.67 on October 1st, and finally to $4.00 by January next year.