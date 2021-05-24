Home

News

New night market for Lautoka

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 26, 2022 12:20 pm
A first-ever Green Night Food Market will be constructed in Namoli Lautoka for leisurely strolling, shopping, and eating.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Namoli Green Night Food Market project was held yesterday.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says they want to provide a better place for 25 women who used to sell food along the roadside, exposed to rain, sun, and potential accidents.

She says there will be two separate sets of vendors who will operate day and night.

“The Lautoka City Council will construct around 70 stalls and provide seven carts spaces with washing and sitting facilities. The night food market provides an avenue and at a reasonable cost for people who want to start a business.”

Kumar says once constructed the facility will not only assist vendors in making a decent living but also generate revenue for the Lautoka City Council.

The Local Government Minister says Municipal Councils also need to be financially stable in order to provide better services.

