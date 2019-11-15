New Nasese Bridge will be safer: FRA

The new Nasese Bridge once completed will be safer for both pedestrians and motorists.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says work is progressing well and is expected to be completed in the next eighteen months.

The FRA has reclaimed part of the Suva foreshore to accommodate the new bridge.

“The Nasese Bridge is ongoing, you can see they’re moving it out into the sea. We’ve reclaim part of the land there to put the apartments in for the new bridge, the reason for that we want to make sure that the bridge is safe, currently, the bridge is to narrow and it’s on a very sharp bend so we want to make it a more easily used bridge. We want to put a footpath in there so we want it to be wider and in the right alignment”

Other major work near the bridge on Queen Elizabeth Drive is also on track.