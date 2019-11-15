New Nasese Bridge to improve road safety

The key factor around the upgrading of roads along the Queen Elizabeth Drive is the Nasese Bridge.

Fiji Roads Authority CEO Jonathan Moore stresses the current bridge is too narrow and the tight bends leading up to the bridge are an added problem.

“It is a potential accident blackspot in the future and it’s an old bridge that needs to be changed so the main focus you see right now is getting the alignment on the bridge finalized. As you can see it is moving out to sea slowly and it will straighten the road completely.”

Article continues after advertisement

Moore adds the alignment of the bridge will move out to sea by about 20 metres giving road users a straight access-way with two lanes of proper width and a footpath for pedestrians.

The FRA CEO says if work goes according to plan, upgrades should be complete in 18 months.