New Nasalasala Reservoir benefits thousands of Fijians in Labasa

More than 2000 Fijians in Labasa will now benefit from the newly constructed service reservoir in Nasalasala.

This follows the commissioning of the reservoir which was recently commissioned by the Water Authority of Fiji.

For decades, residents of Nakama, Vunimoli, Rualago, Naduna, Nagata, Vunikawakawa and Vatulovona village received treated water from the Nasalasala creek.

Water Authority says operating the Nasalasala system without a reservoir was often problematic, but thanks to the new reservoir, these issues are now a thing of the past.

WAF says it took their ground teams about eight weeks to complete the construction of the reservoir.

It says the construction of the reservoir was an essential step for the Authority to ensure there was a reduction of burst mains and blockages through service connections, usually caused by heavy rain in the area.

WAF is now able to meet the demands of the increasing population in the areas that it supplies water to.

The new water system also caters to three schools, a few shops and other farmers in the area.