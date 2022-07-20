New name for waste pickers

Individuals engaged in informal waste pickers will now be known as Collection Pillars of Recycling, or CPR, from today.

The coining of their new name will mark a significant first step towards empowering people, especially women, engaged in this trade.

CPR, Taraivini Dimawai says it’s the dawn of a new day for them in this critical work.

“When we pronounce informal waste pickers it is something that people look down on us and we want to change this name because not only women take part in waste pickers but men.”

Lautoka City Council Manager of Health Services, Rouhit Singh praised the CPR for their hard work.

“And when we say those words CPR, CPR comes from the heart. There is another meaning of CPR when you have a heart attack, choke or drowning. CPR is the first aid given. That means you are so vital that you are our first aider in recycling.”

Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Director, Amitesh Deo says during the gender and human rights workshop earlier this year, it was highlighted that one of the contributing factors to the stigma attached to the waste picking trade was the name.

So far, 35 recycling collection pillars have been registered across the country.