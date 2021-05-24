New Muaira school building commissioned by PM

Students of Muaira District School will be returning to school with a new building and upgraded works on their campus next year.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned a new school building and upgraded works on the school worth $1.5m today.

The government has rehabilitated three buildings, completed major structural upgrading works for two buildings and constructed a new double story, one by six buildings.

Bainimarama says this investment is in line with their goal of strengthening our infrastructure and ensuring it can withstand climate-related disasters.

The Prime Minister says this is an investment in young people and their future.

He adds that the new buildings will only serve their true purpose once they are filled with the energy and enthusiasm of our young people who can use them to further their educations.

Bainimarama also highlighted that the student vaccination has been progressing well as more children have been forthcoming to get vaccinated.