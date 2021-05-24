New MP’s sworn in

FijiFirst candidate Howard Politini and Social Democratic Liberal Party candidate, Ratu Jone Rabici Seniloli have this morning been sworn into Parliament.

Politini will occupy the seat left vacant by the Late Former Minister for Forest Osea Naiqamu whereas Ratu Jone will occupy the Parliament seat that was once held by Lynda Tabuya following her resignation last month.

Politini received 409 votes in the last election.

Politini was elected to Parliament in September 2016 following the resignation of former Defence Minister, Timoci Natuva.

The IT specialist and son of former ambassador and parliamentarian, Ratu Manasa Kikau Seniloli, Ratu Jone were announced as one of the 30 provisional candidates for SODELPA in the 2018 general election.

Ratu Jone says his vision for Fiji is to ensure that all Fijian communities have equal access to clean water, quality education, regular supply of electricity, quality health services, reliable communication services, services for Fiji’s population, good roads and regular transport services for all.