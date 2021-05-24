New MoU to help develop electoral practices

The Electoral Commission and the Fijian Elections Office have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems.

The Foundation is a US-based international organization specializing in elections.

The agreement will enhance collaboration to develop electoral practices in Fiji as well as for the FEO to benefit from various activities of the Foundation in the Pacific region and the world.

[Source: Supplied]

The Foundation and the FEO have had a cordial relationship in the past and the media was trained for the previous two elections by IFES directly.

This year, the Foundation has conducted leadership training for the FEO senior management together with development of material for media training for the 2022 General Election.

In signing the MOU, Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand acknowledged the contributions of the Foundation in building the credibility of Fijian elections.

Nand says he is looking forward to better relations with Foundation in terms of key objectives of elections in Fiji.