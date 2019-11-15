Home

News

New MOU aims at eradicating agricultural pests on Rotuma

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
February 26, 2020 4:20 pm
Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is working with relevant stakeholders in an effort to manage and eradicate the common myna and cane toad on Rotuma.

The Biosecurity Authority of Fiji is working with relevant stakeholders in an effort to manage invasive species on Rotuma.

This is focused on the eradication of the common myna and cane toad on Rotuma.

BAF signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BirdLife International Pacific Secretariat and Fiji Nature Conservation Trust today, aimed at enhancing surveillance, monitoring, data sharing, communications and public outreach on the two species.

Both species are considered as environmental and agricultural pests and a social nuisance.

The MOU will further establish the administrative framework to facilitate the sharing of relevant information and resources in relation to the eradication and management of the two species.

The MOU is also aimed at ensuring that Fiji’s natural environment, agricultural industry and way of life is protected.

