New moon sighted

The Fiji Muslim League has sighted the new moon therefore fasting for the month of Ramadan will commence tomorrow.
During the month of Ramadhan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk.
This is done every year after which they mark the festival of Eid.
Ramadan provides the reward of self-growth and the opportunity to learn more about the religion.
